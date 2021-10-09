Texas’s ban on most abortions has been reinstated by a US court.

A federal appeals court in the United States ruled on Friday that Texas’s ban on most abortions can be reinstated, two days after it was suspended by another court.

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans temporarily overturned Wednesday’s judgment, effectively reinstating a prohibition on most abortions after a fetal heartbeat is found, which normally occurs around six weeks.

The Texas law was put on hold by a preliminary injunction issued by US District Judge Robert Pitman on Wednesday evening.

Pitman branded the Texas legislation “flagrantly unconstitutional” in a harsh opinion, claiming that it violated the landmark 1973 Supreme Court case in Roe v. Wade, which established a woman’s legal right to an abortion.

The ruling was swiftly challenged by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, a Republican, and the appeal was approved Friday evening.

Paxton tweeted shortly after the ruling, “Great news tonight.” “At every point, I will battle federal overreach.” Other Republican-led states have approved abortion restrictions, but the courts have overturned them because they contradict Roe v. Wade.

The judgment came as some Texas abortion clinics reopened for the first time since the law went into effect in September.

The “Texas Heartbeat Act” empowers citizens to sue doctors who perform abortions after a baby heartbeat is found, as well as anyone who assists in the surgery.

They could be paid $10,000 if they start cases that lead to prosecution, raising accusations that the rule encourages vigilantism.

Victims of rape or incest are not exempt from the law.

The measure, which is part of a broader conservative push to restrict abortions across the United States, has sparked popular outrage.

Last weekend, tens of thousands of women marched in cities around the country to assert their reproductive rights.

Advocates for a woman’s right to terminate a pregnancy have urged Congress to codify the right to abortion in federal law, ensuring that it is protected from a Supreme Court reverse.

A bill to that effect was passed by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives two weeks ago, but it has little chance of reaching the Senate, where Republicans have enough votes to block it.

Every state would be free to ban or allow abortions if the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

According to a Planned Parenthood estimate, 36 million women in 26 states, or roughly half of all American women of reproductive age, would lose their legal access to an abortion.