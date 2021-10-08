Texas’ restrictive abortion law has been temporarily blocked by a US judge.

A federal judge in the United States temporarily suspended a Texas law that prohibits most abortions as part of a conservative campaign to restrict access to the practice.

The law, which took effect on September 1, outlaws abortions once a heartbeat is detected, which is normally around six weeks of pregnancy, before many women are even aware they are pregnant. In circumstances of incest or rape, there are no exceptions.

On the basis that the statute violates the US constitution, US District Judge Robert Pitman in Austin granted President Joe Biden’s administration’s motion to halt execution of the law pending further action. Texas has the right to appeal.

Pitman said Texas officials had devised a “unique and aggressive scheme to deprive its residents of a significant and well-established constitutional right” in his 113-page opinion.

“Women have been unjustly stopped from taking control over their lives in ways that are guaranteed by the Constitution from the day SB 8 went into effect,” Pitman said, using the abbreviation for Senate Bill 8, the law’s actual name.

“This Court will not allow this obnoxious restriction of such a fundamental right to continue for another day.”

Similar laws have been passed in other states in recent years, but they have been overturned by the US Supreme Court because they contradicted the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling, which maintained a woman’s right to an abortion until the fetus is viable outside the womb, or approximately 22 weeks of pregnancy.

The Texas legislation, which is now the most stringent in the US, is unique in that it allows anyone to sue someone who assisted in an abortion. They could be paid $10,000 if their cases result in charges being filed, raising accusations that the statute encourages Texans to act as vigilantes.

The matter could end up in front of the Supreme Court because Texas can still appeal Pitman’s order.

The verdict was hailed by US Attorney General Merrick Garland as a “win for women in Texas and the rule of law.”

He continued, ” “The Department of Justice’s first mission is to protect the Constitution. We shall continue to defend constitutional rights from those who seek to limit them.” When the Supreme Court, with its strong conservative majority, decided last month not to intervene to block the law, as pro-choice campaigners had urged, it cited procedural difficulties. It did not make a decision on the case’s merits.

A restricted order has previously been agreed to by the court.