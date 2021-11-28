Testimonies abound when Italy’s anti-mafia prosecutor listens.

Nicola Gratteri, Italy’s most senior anti-mafia prosecutor, meets with people at his office once a week to listen to their complaints.

Threats, intimidation, extortion, loan sharks, and even bloodshed at the hands of organized crime are all challenges that inhabitants in Calabria, the poor, southern province home to the feared ‘Ndrangheta mafia, face.

Calabrians who have been waiting for their turn with Gratteri for 10 minutes are Calabrians who have previously considered the state to be “quite far away,” according to the prosecuting magistrate in an interview with AFP.

“All the oppressed people who have been humiliated, threatened, the left-behind of the planet have come to talk,” said Gratteri, who has lived under state protection for more than 30 years.

“Because they’re speaking with the prosecutor, they cry, despair, and become emotional. Then they gain confidence because they realize we’re serious.” For decades, the state underestimated or dismissed the ‘Ndrangheta’s growing power, which was aided by tight ties to politics and industry. The state was too weak, ineffective, and corrupt to combat the crime syndicate that had grown throughout Italy and overseas.

Gratteri has been heralded as the region’s final hope since becoming public prosecutor of Catanzaro province in 2016, making him responsible for anti-mafia proceedings in three-quarters of Calabria, yet he has been criticized by some as excessive and fame-seeking.

In any case, he’s dead set on proving the ‘Ndrangheta isn’t invincible.

The ongoing “maxi-trial” against 355 suspected mafia members and associates in the nearby city of Lamezia Terme, the largest such trial in three decades, is the most recent high-profile example.

While the trial is far from over, the prosecution won an early victory in a lower court earlier this month.

In fast-track trials, 70 out of 91 suspects were found guilty, including prominent mafia operatives who received the maximum punishment of 20 years.

An unprecedented 58 ‘Ndrangheta members turned state witnesses have testified, revealing the inner workings of Italy’s most powerful organized crime syndicate.

However, like with many cases involving the ‘Ndrangheta, the majority of victims refuse to testify against the gang.

Gratteri’s weekly ritual is performed here.

Calabrians do not talk to the authorities because “they don’t know who to talk to,” according to Gratteri, not because of the code of silence.

Calabrians have had little reason to like their government throughout the years.

Infrastructure projects are left unfinished, the health system is on the verge of collapse, and regional unemployment is among the highest in Europe. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.