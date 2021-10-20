Tesla’s third-quarter profit quadruples to $1.6 billion.

Despite a global semiconductor shortage that has plagued the auto industry, Tesla’s third-quarter profits more than doubled on dramatically higher sales, according to statistics revealed Wednesday.

Elon Musk’s electric car company made a record profit of $1.6 billion in the third quarter, with revenues jumping 57 percent to $13.8 billion from the previous quarter.

During the same time period, Tesla delivered a total of 241,391 vehicles, with sales in North America and China notably increasing.

The findings show that Tesla’s output has been less impacted by the worldwide semiconductor shortage than that of certain rival carmakers that have closed operations or reduced production.

Chip shortages, as well as congestion at ports and rolling blackouts, “have been affecting our capacity to keep plants functioning at full speed,” according to the business.

“We believe our supply chain, engineering, and production teams have responded to these global issues with unrivaled innovation, agility, and adaptability in the automobile industry,” Tesla said in a statement.

Its plants in Germany and Texas are still on track, and the electric carmaker is offering new “full self-driving” technology to more drivers based on “demonstrated driver safety.”

However, earlier this month, US highway safety regulators wanted further information from Tesla about difficulties with the new autonomous system, following up on a prior investigation.

In after-hours trade, Tesla shares fell 0.4 percent to $862.67.