Tesla’s headquarters will be relocated to Texas, according to Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, announced to investors on Thursday that the company’s headquarters will be relocated from Silicon Valley to Texas.

Musk remarked during an annual shareholders meeting, “I’m excited to announce that we’re moving our headquarters to Austin, Texas.”

“To be clear, we will continue to develop our activities in California,” said the company.

Despite shortages of computer chips and other components, Musk claimed Tesla sales are healthy and the business is speeding up delivery.

According to Musk, Tesla plans to raise output at its Fremont, California, facility by 50%.

However, he claims that the facility has reached its limit in terms of how much more it can handle.

“It felt like a kid in his parents’ shoes when we first went in there; tiny us and this big factory,” Musk said of the company’s initial plant in Silicon Valley.

“It now resembles a spam can. We’re slamming into the bowl’s sides.” He pointed out that the cost of living in Silicon Valley is greater for workers, with house prices out of reach for those who are forced to drive considerable distances.

Musk has clashed with California officials and is one of many high-profile tech personalities who have departed the state for regions with cheaper taxes and fewer regulation.

