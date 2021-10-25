Tesla is being chastised by US officials for its ‘inaction’ on safety upgrades.

In a letter to Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Monday, a top US safety watchdog chastised the company for failing to implement critical recommendations to protect the automaker’s driver assistance programs.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s chair, Jennifer Homendy, expressed her “great worry” about Tesla’s “inaction” four years after the watchdog body suggested actions following a fatal collision in Florida.

The National Transportation Safety Board stated in a September 2017 study on the incident a year prior that Tesla’s driver assistance technology was prone to being used on roads for which it was not built. Tesla’s software also missed indicators that the driver was disengaged.

Tesla was encouraged to include protections to confine the system to places for which it was designed and to alert the driver when he or she became disengaged by the agency, which makes recommendations but does not have regulatory authority over automakers.

The other five automakers who received NTSB recommendations responded with a list of actions they were implementing.

“Tesla is the only manufacturer that has not responded to our recommendations in a formal manner,” Homendy stated.

Homendy described a second tragic collision in California in 2018, which similarly occurred on a road not designed for driver assistance systems and involved a disengaged operator.

“Our investigations into crashes involving your company’s vehicles have clearly demonstrated that the possibility for misuse necessitates a system design revision to assure safety,” Homendy wrote.

“If you’re serious about putting safety first in Tesla car design, I encourage you to follow through on the safety suggestions we gave you four years ago.”