Tesla has issued a recall for over 500,000 vehicles due to a potential crash hazard.

According to a US auto safety agency, Tesla is recalling almost 500,000 electric vehicles due to trunk problems that increase collision risk.

Two separate recalls have been issued by Elon Musk’s electric car company to fix faults that can disable the backup camera or cause the hood to open suddenly. Owners will be notified and the problem will be fixed at no cost to them.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) formally confirmed the issue Wednesday after Tesla contacted officials on December 21.

Repetitive opening and closing of the trunk can damage a cable for the rearview camera, according to the bigger recall, which concerns over 355,000 Model 3 vehicles.

According to an NHTSA safety recall report, “unavailability of the rearview camera display may influence the driver’s rear view and raise the danger of an accident.”

According to the NHTSA, Tesla estimates that under 1% of the recalled Model 3 vehicles have the fault, and the company is unaware of any crashes or injuries.

The other recall affects almost 120,000 Model S vehicles due to a fault with the front trunk hood latch assembly. The problem affects about 14% of the vehicles that have been recalled.

“If the primary latch is unintentionally removed and the secondary latch is not engaged, the trunk may open without warning, obstructing the driver’s view and increasing the danger of a crash,” according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

According to the study, Tesla is aware of no crashes or injuries as a result of this issue.

Owners should get letters from the corporation on February 18th, and those who have already paid to rectify the problem will be reimbursed.