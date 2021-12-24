Tesla disables video games in moving cars following an investigation.

According to US traffic safety regulations, Tesla will upgrade its vehicle software to restrict drivers from playing video games on the console while the car is in motion.

In a statement emailed to AFP, a spokesperson for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said, “Following the initiation of a preliminary examination of Tesla’s ‘Passenger Play,’ Tesla informed the agency that it is modifying the operation of this feature.”

“‘Passenger Play’ will now be locked and unavailable while the car is in motion, thanks to a new software update.”

After the automaker’s decision to enable drivers to play on the entertainment system’s touch screen while the vehicle was driving, the government announced it had begun an investigation into 580,000 Tesla automobiles.

The Model 3, S, X, and Y are all affected.

The ability to use Passenger Play on the primary display while driving caused distraction and increased the likelihood of an accident, according to the NHTSA.

It previously stated that the gaming feature has been available in many Tesla vehicles beginning December 2020, after previously only being available in park mode on older vehicles.

Following a customer complaint earlier this year, the NHTSA launched an investigation.

“Why is it OK for a manufacturer to design an intrinsically distracting live video that takes up two-thirds of the screen, which the driver relies on for all vehicle information?” asked a Lake Oswego, Oregon resident.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, inattentive driving caused 3,142 fatal crashes in the United States in 2019. Despite various controversies, Tesla’s stock has soared in the last two years, making the company’s CEO Elon Musk the world’s richest person, according to Forbes.