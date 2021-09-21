Terrorists from Islam or Chinese dissidents? The United States Struggles with the Uyghur Problem.

President Joe Biden and his administration are confronted with a new foreign policy conundrum: how to deal with Uyghur separatists seeking to overthrow the People’s Republic of China and establish an independent Islamic state in the northwestern Xinjiang region at a time when the US is increasing pressure on Beijing.

Due to their purported ties to Al-Qaeda, the US has viewed groups like Uyghur factions as hostile actors for the past two decades, since the “war on terror” was declared after 9/11. The East Turkestan Islamic Movement (ETIM), a Uyghur separatist group, was included to the Terrorist Exclusion List, a Patriot Act mechanism aimed to prevent suspected militant group members from entering the United States.

However, over the last two decades, Washington’s foreign policy goals have evolved considerably, as evidenced by Biden’s military withdrawal from Afghanistan. Donald Trump, whose focus while his presidency was on another national opponent, China, created the stage for this exodus.

In addition to addressing Beijing over trade, political turmoil in Hong Kong, and Taiwan problems, the Trump administration accepted charges that China was committing “genocide” in Xinjiang, the northwestern province where the Uyghurs live. The crimes were allegedly committed as part of China’s comprehensive counterterrorism operations in the region, which comprised sprawling detention camps, officially designated as vocational education and training institutes, where international opponents think more than one million individuals were imprisoned.

Officials in China have categorically denied these charges, claiming that the facilities are an integral element of the Communist country’s national security plan, which includes Beijing’s own “war on terror.” Xinjiang was the scene of a deadly Uyghur insurgency that began in the 1990s with bombings, stabbings, and vehicle rammings that murdered dozens of police officers and civilians.

Even as Uyghur militants set up camp in Afghanistan and Syria, the growing US-China narrative divergence took a dramatic turn just days after the US presidential election in November, when the Trump administration removed ETIM from the Terrorist Exclusion List, citing a lack of action.

That viewpoint is still supported by the Biden administration.

