Terrorist groups are expected to grow faster than expected as a result of the Taliban’s takeover, according to US officials.

According to the Associated Press, US authorities anticipate terror groups will grow quicker than projected as a result of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan after capturing Kabul on Sunday.

General Mark Milley, head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, engaged with senators on a conference call on Sunday. According to a person familiar with the meeting who spoke on the condition of anonymity, he said US officials are anticipated to modify their assessments of how quickly terror groups may regroup in Afghanistan.

Top Pentagon officials warned in June that a militant group like Al-Qaeda may resurge in Afghanistan within two years of the US troop withdrawal, posing a security threat to the US.

“There are numerous reasons for the Taliban to uphold their agreement with the US and keep Al-Qaeda at bay. Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut stated, “Our objective now is to place ourselves in a position where we can monitor and verify that promise.”

See the following links for further Associated Press reporting:

Since America’s top general warned that a Taliban-run Afghanistan could increase terrorist threats, intelligence agencies responsible with anticipating those risks have faced new concerns when the US-backed Afghan military disintegrated with startling rapidity.

On Sunday, the world watched stunning scenes of Taliban fighters standing in the Afghan president’s office and crowds of Afghans and foreigners frantically trying to board planes to flee the country, less than a week after a military assessment predicted Kabul could be surrounded by insurgents in 30 days.

Experts claim the Taliban and Al-Qaeda remain united two decades after the US invaded Afghanistan because the Taliban hosted al-Qaida officials, and other violent groups could find safe refuge under the new rule.

On the conversation with senators, Biden administration officials — including Milley, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin — stated U.S. intelligence agencies are working on developing a new timeframe based on shifting threats, according to a source familiar with the situation.

On Sunday, current and former intelligence officials fought back against accusations that the agencies failed to predict how quickly Kabul would fall. “A speedy Taliban,” according to one senior intelligence official. This is a condensed version of the information.