Terrorism-related arrests in the EU fell by a third in 2020, according to a new report.

The European Union’s (EU) police agency said Tuesday in its annual report on terrorism in the 27-nation bloc that terrorist-related arrests declined by one-third in 2020 compared to 2019.

In 2020, Europol registered 57 “failed or foiled terrorist attacks” in six EU countries and 62 “terrorist incidents” in the United Kingdom, compared to 119 attacks in the previous year, including 64 in the United Kingdom.

In 2020, 21 individuals were killed in extremist assaults, with nine of them slain in a right-wing attack in Germany and 12 dead in six jihadist-inspired attacks, according to the report.

The jihadist attacks were carried out by lone actors, albeit some had ties to terrorist organizations, according to the report.

According to the research, extremists attempted to utilize the global epidemic in 2020 to “spread hate propaganda and create mistrust in public institutions.”

It referenced the arrest in the Netherlands of a man who allegedly called for parliamentarians and public health professionals to be arrested as “citizens.” Opponents of the Dutch government’s lockdown tactics allegedly threw stones and fireworks at one municipal hall and vandalized COVID-19 test sites, according to the report.

This year has seen an uptick in such violence, with a mob torching a test site in a Dutch fishing village and a bomb in March damaging the glass façade of a testing center north of Amsterdam.

“The latest Europol assessment on the EU terrorist situation shows that the risk of online radicalization has increased in the year of the COVID pandemic. This is especially true in the case of right-wing terrorism, according to EU Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson.

She raised the problem with US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas during a meeting in Lisbon on Tuesday.

According to the research, the use of explosives in terror acts has decreased, owing to COVID-19 lockdowns that prevent huge crowds from gathering. Authorities were able to foil one bombing plot.