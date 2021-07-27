Terrorism charges have been filed against the leader of Tanzania’s opposition party.

Tanzania’s main opposition party accused the government of fabricating terrorism charges against its leader on Tuesday, casting doubt on the country’s new president’s ability to restore democracy.

Freeman Mbowe, the head of Chadema, was charged with terrorism in a Dar es Salaam court without his family or legal counsel present, according to the party.

Mbowe has been charged with terrorism financing and conspiracy, according to state prosecutor Ester Martin, crimes of “economic sabotage” that do not allow for bail under Tanzanian law.

The claims were characterized as “bogus” by Tundu Lissu, Chadema’s presidential contender in 2020.

On Tuesday, he tweeted, “A government that utilizes criminal ‘lawfare’ against its democratic opposition deserves no support from the international community.”

Mbowe, 59, and other members of his party were arrested last week in Mwanza, a port city on Lake Victoria, ahead of a planned public assembly to seek constitutional reform.

Critics said the police raid, which took place in the middle of the night, was reminiscent of Tanzania’s late leader John Magufuli’s repressive tenure.

Mbowe was transferred to a prison in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s financial capital, where he was being held “for plotting terrorism acts, including the assassination of government leaders,” according to police.

During a search of his house in the city, laptops and other gadgets were seized.

State prosecutors, on the other hand, stated the terror charges were related to alleged offenses that occurred last year in a separate part of Tanzania, not to his planned activities in Mwanza.

Mbowe was aware that he was being investigated for terrorism, and he departed for Mwanza knowing that he would be detained, according to police spokesman David Misime.

Mbowe’s family and lawyers were told he was being brought to the hospital for health tests, but he was instead “taken to the court discreetly” and accused without any of his legal counsel present, according to Chadema.

The charges were brought four months after Tanzania’s first female president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, took office following the death in March of Magufuli, whose autocratic rule was marked by frequent crackdowns on the opposition.

Hassan had reached out to the opposition and promised to defend democracy and basic freedoms, raising hopes that Tanzania would be led away from Magufuli’s tough-guy approach.

However, rights groups and opposition activists pointed to the arrests of senior Chadema individuals as proof that the administration’s anti-dissent policies remained in place and that little had changed under the new leadership.

Hassan’s rule was branded as a “dictatorship” by Lissu, who advocated. Brief News from Washington Newsday.