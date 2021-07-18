Tensions rise as Erdogan travels to the breakaway province of North Cyprus.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit breakaway north Cyprus on Tuesday to commemorate Turkey’s invasion of the island in 1974, a visit that has enraged Greek Cypriots and put island reunification talks in jeopardy.

Erdogan’s visit is seen as a show of power, both in terms of supporting a two-state solution to the island’s decades-old partition and in terms of bolstering his ambitions to dominate the strategically important eastern Mediterranean.

Erdogan will evaluate some of the thousands of Turkish troops in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in the abandoned seaside resort of Varosha, which was emptied of its Greek-Cypriot residents during the invasion.

“It is not merely a symbolic visit… but one that will have an impact on the Cyprus problem,” Giannis Ioannou, of the Geopolitical Cyprus think tank, explained.

Tensions are already high, exacerbated by an influx of undocumented migrants into the country’s south, which the administration there regards as a pressure tactic by Ankara.

Cyprus government spokesperson Marios Pelekanos slammed Turkey’s “aggressive behavior” on Friday, after Cypriot police claimed the Turkish coastguard fired warning shots at one of their vessels near the island’s north coast, a claim Ankara rejected.

The Turkish invasion, which was undertaken in retaliation for an Athens-engineered coup in Nicosia aimed at uniting Cyprus with Greece, was followed by the creation of the TRNC in 1983, which is still only recognized by Ankara.

Varosha, nicknamed the “Jewel of the Mediterranean” by celebrities, has been reduced to a fenced-off ghost town, with erstwhile luxury hotels covered by weeds.

Last year, the Turkish army reopened areas of the coastline to the public, and Erodgan is expected to expand this during his visit.

“He’ll announce the opening of new neighborhoods throughout the city. His message is clear: he wants to shift the negotiation paradigm in the future,” Ioannou said.

“For the Cypriot administration, Varosha is a red line that must not be crossed,” he continued.

The mainly Greek-speaking Republic of Cyprus, a European Union member with effective sovereignty over the island’s southern two-thirds, denounced Erdogan’s most recent visit in November 2020 as a “provocation without precedent.”

UN-backed discussions on reunifying the island as a bicommunal federation broke down in 2017, and efforts to restart them have been met with a new, stronger stance from Ankara, which demands a two-state solution.

A UN gathering in Geneva in April failed to reach an agreement to begin a fresh round of talks.

“Erdogan… feels that the Greek Cypriots do not want peace, but rather to preserve it. Brief News from Washington Newsday.