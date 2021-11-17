Tensions in the South China Sea: Vietnam constructs on disputed islands where China has military infrastructure.

Vietnam has begun construction on three islands in the South China Sea that it administers, taking a page from China’s playbook. On the contested Spratly Islands, work is being done on Pearson Reef, Namyit Island, and Sand Cay, according to satellite pictures.

According to Radio Free Asia, pictures from Planet Labs, a San Francisco-based earth imaging business, show Hanoi constructing what seems to be a big two-section marina or harbor on Pearson Reef.

Vietnam has been occupying the reef since 1978, and in 2014, it regained around six acres of land. China occupies seven of the Spratly Islands, while Vietnam manages 21 of them, including Pearson. Fiery Cross Reef, Mischief Reef, and Subi Reefs are among the militarized islands.

Over the last year, though, progress on Pearson Reef has accelerated. Images released this month reveal a remarkable increase in development at the northern half of the reef when compared to those taken in 2020.

Satellite photographs from October showed a barge moored and what seemed to be silt plumes in the sea. “It’s likely that they brought sand and backhoes in and are stacking it on that southern side of the island to expand it,” Greg Poling, head of the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative, told RFA. Authorities appear to be building ship docks in Namyit and Sand Cay to improve access and offer cover for boats.

Vietnamese analysts, on the other hand, insist that the operation is being done to “avoid erosion and landslides,” not to “extend or change the island features.”

Lt. Col. Luu Van Nhiem, a senior officer with the Naval Squadron 11, First Regional Coast Guard, recently told local media that the country is attempting to civilianize islands in the South China Sea in order to promote economic growth and defend sovereignty.

Though the Vietnamese government has not publicly commented on the project, it is believed that the country began reclamation operations on islands under its control well before 2014.

Satellite photographs from 2015 revealed an increase in the land area of Sand Cay and West London Reef in the Spratly archipelago, as well as the construction of new structures. Military installations were featured in the operation, which looked to have begun before China began a frenzy of reclamation initiatives in 2014.

Though Beijing first opposed Hanoi’s island reclamation plan, it eventually outperformed Vietnam by reclaiming about 3,000 acres. According to statistics, Vietnam has only regained about 120 acres of fresh land. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.