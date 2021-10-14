Tensions in the South China Sea: Putin Tells Taiwan the Uncomfortable Truth About China’s Capabilities

As a possibility of conflict looms over the Taiwan Strait, Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that China “does not need to use force” to seize Taiwan.

Putin’s remarks come as China intensifies its show of force over Taiwan, deploying airplanes into the latter’s buffer zone.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who is thought to have a good relationship with China, remarked: “China, in my opinion, does not require the use of force. China is a massive, powerful economy that currently ranks first in the world in terms of purchasing power parity, surpassing the United States.” “China will be able to achieve its national goals through boosting its economic potential. I don’t see any dangers, “Added he.

On Wednesday, he spoke with CNBC’s Hadley Gamble at the Russian Energy Week conference in Moscow.

Last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to peacefully reunite the democratically-run island nation with China. Taiwan, for its part, promised to defend the country and warned that the people of Taiwan would not submit to pressure.

Putin also addressed the difficult situation in the South China Sea, stressing that Russia’s position is that non-regional forces should not interfere.

“There are some conflicting and contradictory interests in the South China Sea,” he said, “but Russia’s position is based on the fact that we need to provide an opportunity for all countries in the region to have a proper conversation based on the fundamental norms of international law, without interference from non-regional powers.”

In the disputed waters, Russia has taken a neutral attitude toward China’s claim. Under its “nine-dash line” guideline, Beijing claims the majority of the resource-rich South China Sea. Neighboring countries like as Vietnam and the Philippines, on the other hand, have rejected the claim.

Negotiations, Putin added, can overcome disagreements. “It should be a negotiation process; that’s how we should address any disagreements,” he added. “I feel there is potential for that, but it hasn’t been completely utilized so far.”

Meanwhile, Taiwan has replied to China's aggression by threatening Beijing with harsh retaliation if its forces "come too close to the island." Taiwan's defense ministry stated in a report to parliament that their forces will follow the premise of "the closer they are to the island, the stronger the countermeasures." China had been sending an unprecedented number of warplanes into the air defense identification zone of the United States.