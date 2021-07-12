Tensions in the South China Sea: Blinken Issues a Strong Warning to China, and a US Warship Sails Near a Disputed Island

China’s ambitions in the South China Sea were dealt another setback on Sunday, when the Biden administration reiterated the Trump administration’s rejection of Beijing’s territorial claims in the region.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States would continue to back the Philippines’ armed forces in the South China Sea, citing the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague’s 2016 decision in favor of the Philippines.

This comes as Beijing continues to use the disputed waterway to scare the Philippines. After Chinese militia vessels stationed themselves near Whitsun Reef, which is part of the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, ties between the two countries deteriorated.

The announcement by Blinken comes on the fifth anniversary of the verdict. Last year, then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo affirmed the tribunal’s decision while officially rejecting China’s South China Sea maritime claims. He also chastised China for attempting to coerce its Southeast Asian neighbors into giving up their rights.

Blinken’s words were similar. The rules-based maritime system is under threat nowhere more than in the South China Sea, according to Blinken. He accused China of continuing to “coerce and intimidate Southeast Asian coastline states, endangering freedom of navigation in this vital global corridor.”

Pompeo’s original statement was also mentioned by Blinken. “The United States confirms its policy on maritime claims in the South China Sea, which was announced on July 13, 2020. We further emphasize that an armed attack in the South China Sea on Philippine armed troops, public boats, or aircraft would trigger US mutual defense commitments,” he added.

In the South China Sea, he also asked Beijing to “abide by its obligations under international law (and) cease its provocative behavior.”

According to CNN, the US quickly reaffirmed its position on “freedom of navigation” by dispatching the destroyer USS Benfold to the vicinity.

On Monday, the guided-missile destroyer conducted a freedom-of-navigation operation (FONOP) near the Paracel Islands in the North China Sea. The island is currently under Chinese administration via Vietnam, with Taiwan claiming it as well.

In a statement, US Navy spokesperson Lt. Mark Langford said, “This freedom of navigation operation… upheld the rights, freedoms, and lawful uses of the sea recognized in international law by challenging the unlawful restrictions on innocent passage imposed by China, Taiwan, and Vietnam, as well as China’s claim to strait baselines enclosing the Paracel Islands.”

The destroyer’s presence in the area, on the other hand, has irritated locals. Brief News from Washington Newsday.