Tensions in Kashmir have risen following the death of a separatist icon.

After the death of a separatist political leader caused skirmishes with protesters, tens of thousands of Indian security personnel imposed a curfew over Kashmir on Friday.

After authorities refused to allow Syed Ali Geelani, who died at the age of 92, to have a public funeral, tensions in the disputed Himalayan area grew.

The internet and cellphone bans that were imposed after the separatist icon died late Wednesday have now been extended for a second day.

Security troops were stationed around large mosques, which remained closed, although special prayers for Geelani were held at a few smaller locations throughout the Muslim majority region.

Following skirmishes between citizens and government authorities in Srinagar’s major city late Thursday, tens of thousands of police and army patrolled the streets to keep people indoors.

Hundreds of citizens, however, enraged by the government’s reluctance to allow them to pay a public tribute to Geelani, battled with government authorities for the second day, flinging stones at paramilitaries who hunted them down with batons.

Police, according to Geelani’s son, took his father’s body away to be buried in the middle of the night, hours after he died.

The family claimed that no relatives were permitted to attend the burial, but authorities dismissed the claims as “false propaganda.”

Officers fought with Geelani’s relatives in a video widely circulated on social media before removing his body, which was draped in a Pakistani flag.

With his pro-Pakistan position and calls for a self-determination referendum, Geelani, who had spent much of the previous five decades in jail or under house arrest, had enraged successive Indian governments.

The nuclear-armed neighbors have had a territorial dispute in the region since 1947, and have fought two wars over Kashmir.

On Thursday, Pakistan held an official day of mourning for Geelani.

In a statement, Kashmir’s leading cleric and Geelani’s longtime ally, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, called the funeral restrictions “very disgusting” and “exposes the government’s totalitarian mindset.”

After depriving the area of its semi-autonomy in 2019, India imposed a similar internet blackout and other restrictions for over a year.

In 1989, an insurgency against Indian control started, killing tens of thousands of people. Security troops continue to engage in fire fights with separatist militants on a regular basis.