Russia’s top diplomat has warned that the country’s relations with the United States have deteriorated to the point of a potentially dangerous confrontation.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov convened a board meeting of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday, when he and his colleagues addressed the current situation of the US-Russia relationship. Following the talks, the ministry issued a statement describing the participants’ perspectives on the two countries’ tumultuous relationship.

“During the debate, it was underlined that bilateral ties had hit a dangerous confrontational threshold due to Washington’s fault,” the ministry said, “who has created an unprecedented escalation between our states in recent years.”

The ministry cautioned that Moscow and Washington were already in a de facto battle, which would only intensify.

“Russia is under unprecedented pressure from the United States, which it is pulling its allies into,” the ministry stated, adding that the confrontation with Moscow has a significant ideological component. “In terms of preserving Russia’s legitimate interests, this line by Washington, which openly breaches international law, will continue to face unrelenting opposition.”

The harsh assessment came a day after Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Moscow’s state-run RT that there is “a lack of confidence, a lack of trust between the United States and Russia.”

“I’m trying to figure out when Russia became an opponent or a competitor for the United States, and it’s a little tough to pinpoint,” Antonov said. “Perhaps it was ten years ago, but not when the Ukrainian conflict began,” says the author.

The competition between the United States and Russia extends back at least to the Cold War, but even after President Vladimir Putin took power at the turn of the century, the demise of the Soviet Union in the 1990s saw beginning moves toward cooperation between Washington and Moscow.

A decade ago, the NATO-led operation in Libya in 2011 and subsequent Western incursions into Syria were seen by Russia as excessive foreign involvement. The 2014 revolt in Ukraine was likewise a watershed moment, when a leader who resisted Western overtures was deposed and Russia stepped in to safeguard the country.