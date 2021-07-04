Tensions between Iran and Israel are heightened as a result of a suspected missile attack on a ship.

According to Arabic TV stations, Israeli security sources believe Iran is behind an alleged attack on a cargo ship in the northern Indian Ocean, in which the ship was damaged by a “unknown weapon” that caused a fire.

The Tyndall, a Liberian-flagged cargo ship, was damaged this weekend in the midst of a series of sabotage events involving Israeli and Iranian ships in the region, according to the Lebanese television channel Al-Mayadeen.

Suspected Missile Attack on Ship Puts Spotlight on Iran, Israel Tensions

Although some outlets initially reported that the cargo ship was owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, sources later confirmed that it had been recently sold and the crew was not from Israel. The ship currently flies the Liberian flag, and defense officials from several countries in the region are still investigating the Sunday incident.

The container ship was apparently sold by the Ofer family two months ago, and the vessel is currently unaffiliated with any Israeli enterprise, according to the Jerusalem Post.

The yacht had most recently docked in Jeddah, off the coast of Dubai, according to ship tracking data.

The Israeli N12 news outlet reported Sunday that the cargo ship was hit by an “unknown weapon” and a fire broke out on its deck, prompting fears that “that this was a deliberate attack.”

Although the Arabic Al-Mayadeen TV station stated that the cargo ship proceeded on its trip to the UAE, neither Iranian nor Israeli officials have acknowledged the source of the alleged strike.

The Tyndall incident, according to Israeli news agencies, could be Iran’s response. According to the Israeli station N12, the event could be linked to a sabotage operation allegedly carried out in June in the Iranian city of Karaj against Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization (IAEO).

For years, Israel has waged a “war-between-wars” naval campaign against Iran, with a particular focus on thwarting any prospective weapons shipments to Hezbollah in Syria.

Beginning in 2019, Arabic television stations reported that Israel began striking ships suspected of transporting Iranian oil and weaponry via the Mediterranean.

Last April, an Israeli-owned cargo ship was attacked in the Persian Gulf near the UAE port of Fujairah. Israeli news publications characterized that incident as part of a secret and ongoing campaign between the two countries at sea.