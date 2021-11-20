Tennis player Peng Shuai’s photos have been leaked online.

A state-affiliated journalist has posted unverified images of Peng Shuai online as international worry grows for the Chinese tennis star who has not been seen publicly since accusing a former vice-premier of forcing her to have sex.

Late Friday, the Twitter account @shen shiwei, which the social network describes as “Chinese state-affiliated media,” tweeted four undated photographs of her.

The photos, which AFP could not independently verify, were shared on Peng’s WeChat Moments, a feature generally restricted to friends, to wish her fans a “nice weekend,” according to @shen shiwei in a tweet.

In one photo, the cheerful player is holding a cat while stuffed animals, a trophy, a Chinese flag, and awards can be seen in the background.

Another photo shows Peng taking a selfie with a toy from the Kung Fu Panda animated series, with an image of Winnie the Pooh in the backdrop.

In China, the children’s character is frequently blocked online because opponents claim that Chinese President Xi Jinping resembles the cartoon figure.

The user @shen shiwei did not respond to requests for comment right away.

Twitter is restricted in China, and the only way to get past it is to use a VPN. Many Chinese diplomats and official state media outlets, on the other hand, have accounts to defend China’s position.

On Chinese social media site Weibo earlier this month, the former Wimbledon doubles champion said that Communist Party grandee Zhang Gaoli, now in his 70s, coerced her into sex during a long-term on-again, off-again relationship.

Her letter was promptly removed from the Chinese internet, and Beijing has refused to comment on the matter on several occasions.

The US sought verification of the 35-year-location old’s and well-being on Friday, while the UN called for an open and transparent inquiry into Peng’s claims.