Tencent Has Been Told To Get State Approval For New Apps, According To State Media In China.

Tencent, the gaming and messaging behemoth, has been told that all new apps and upgrades must be approved by the government, according to official media, as Beijing continues to crack down on the domestic tech sector.

In the past year, the Chinese government has taken steps to assert more control over the industry, citing fears that the country’s tech behemoths have grown too large and powerful.

The government’s newest move against Tencent comes after nine of the company’s apps were deemed to have committed “violations” since the beginning of the year, necessitating “transitional administrative guiding measures,” according to state media CCTV.

Before any new apps or upgrades may be posted or updated, the company must submit them for inspection by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

According to a report by CCTV on Wednesday, “after clearing inspection, they can then be launched to consumers as usual.”

Tencent told AFP that it would follow the rules.

“We are constantly trying to improve user safety measures in our apps, as well as collaborating with appropriate government organizations on a regular basis to ensure regulatory compliance. Our apps are still functional and can be downloaded “It was stated.

China’s ruling Communist Party has leaned heavily on success stories like Tencent to drive the country’s digital revolution, and the most popular domestic apps have hundreds of millions of users.

However, late last year, Beijing quickly turned on the sector, citing concerns about its fast expansion and claims of monopolistic activities and data breaches, similar to those about internet businesses in the United States and elsewhere.

Tencent posted its worst revenue increase since 2004 this month.

The government’s crackdown has included efforts to severely limit children’s video game playing time, as well as a slowdown in the approval of new titles in the world’s largest gaming market.

Hundreds of Chinese video game companies, including Tencent, pledged in September to better police their products for “politically harmful” content and impose age restrictions on young gamers in order to comply with official requests.