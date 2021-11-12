Ten EU countries are concerned about a new Dutch Covid lockdown.

On Friday, European governments considered unpopular Covid restrictions, with the Netherlands opting for Western Europe’s first partial lockdown of the winter, after EU experts claimed ten countries in the union were creating “extreme worry.”

To combat a record increase in coronavirus infections, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte proposed at least three weeks of lockdown measures targeting restaurants, stores, and athletic events.

The “annoying and far-reaching” measures were announced after the EU’s diseases agency declared a “very high concern” Covid situation in ten of the EU’s 27 member states, warning that the pandemic was spreading across the continent.

Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, the Netherlands, Poland, and Slovenia were all designated as high-risk countries in the European Centre for Disease Control’s weekly risk assessment.

Since its discovery in China in December of this year, the coronavirus has killed over five million people and wreaked havoc on economies all over the world.

The epidemiological situation in Europe is rapidly deteriorating, particularly in Germany and Central and Eastern Europe. People who have not been vaccinated are the most vulnerable.

Rutte warned the public that the issue required a “hard blow of a few weeks” because the virus was “everywhere, throughout the country, in all sectors and all ages,” as he announced his country’s partial lockdown.

Since the Dutch government eliminated most Covid safeguards on September 25, the number of cases has risen dramatically, hitting a high of over 16,000 on Thursday and Friday.

“Fortunately, the vast majority have been vaccinated; otherwise, the suffering in the hospitals right now would be immeasurable,” Rutte added.

From Saturday, bars, restaurants, cafes, and supermarkets must close at 8:00 p.m., while non-essential establishments must close at 6:00 p.m., according to the Dutch government.

People will be limited to four visitors at a time and encouraged to work from home unless it is absolutely required.

Public events will be canceled, and football matches, including the Netherlands’ upcoming home World Cup qualifier against Norway, will be held behind closed doors. Schools, on the other hand, will remain open.

Several hundred angry protestors gathered in The Hague after the news, with police using water cannon to disperse them.

Other European countries resisted taking such harsh steps, but Norway said that it will restore statewide measures to combat the rising number of coronavirus infections, including allowing communities to utilize health passes.

The Nordic country, which in late September abolished all Covid-19 limitations, will also offer a third vaccine dose for persons over the age of 18.