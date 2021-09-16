Tehran Brutalized Iranian Musician Hopes Grammys Will Save Him: ‘My Last Chance’

The dictatorship in Tehran has blacklisted, imprisoned, and persecuted Iranian dissident artist Mehdi Rajabian for composing music it considers objectionable. Despite everything, the 31-year-old is releasing a new album, which he fears may be his last.

Rajabian wrote his previous album while serving a six-year sentence for illegally recording music. The Iranian authorities were particularly offended by the composer’s recurrent use of female voices in his music.

In 2016, he and his brother Hossein went on a hunger strike while incarcerated. Rajabian was eventually admitted to the hospital due to abdominal bleeding. He dropped 33 pounds and developed bulging muscles all over his body.

“I had a near-death experience,” he told This website from his home in Tehran, despite a bad internet connection.

“All of my muscles are bloated and weakened. As a result, I was unable to play on the instrumental record and could only compose and arrange. If I go back to prison, something terrible could happen.”

The latest record, “Coup of Gods,” will be published on September 17 with the help of American producer Harvey Mason Jr., who is also the current president of The Recording Academy, which presents the Grammy Awards.

Rajabian expects that the album would provide him with a platform from which he can gain The Recording Academy’s support and Grammy recognition.

Rajabian told This website that the album’s philosophy is about looking to and predicting the future. A tomb and a man thinned by poverty are depicted on the record cover, horrific motifs that have long preoccupied Rajabian.

His earlier term in prison left him with psychological wounds. Rajabian said that solitary confinement had killed his soul, but that he would continue to produce for as long as he was able.

“I’m condemned to make music, despite the fact that I’ve lost all I own on the road to music independence and production. My weapon is music. Music is akin to a second language for me. Everything I say is through music…

“I am carrying out my responsibilities. I feel compelled to speak because silence is treachery in these circumstances.”

‘My ideas are being suffocated.’

Although Rajabian was hauled to court in handcuffs last year and told to stop working on the project, “Coup of Gods” was written outside of prison.

He is still serving a three-year suspended sentence, which means the authorities can send him to prison. This is a condensed version of the information.