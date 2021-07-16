Teens who have stable family relationships ‘pay it forward’ by empathizing with their peers.

According to a new study by my colleagues and me that follows adolescents into adulthood, teens with more stable family relationships have a head start on learning empathy.

Despite prevalent misconceptions about self-centered teenagers, research reveals that adolescence is a critical period for the development of empathy, or the ability to put oneself in another’s shoes, comprehend and empathize with their emotions, and care about their well-being. Empathy is a learned talent that has significant implications for adolescent social interactions, friendships, and adult relationships.

So, how do teenagers acquire this vital skill?

Our new findings, which were published in the journal Child Development on July 15, 2021, imply that youth who have stable, supportive families provide more empathic assistance to their peers.

Imagine being a teenager and having someone in your life who understands your challenges, offers assistance, and makes you feel supported and connected — this is what empathetic support is all about.

Our research, directed by psychology professor Joseph P. Allen, tracked 184 adolescents from early adolescence until maturity. We questioned teenagers when they were 14 years old about their family experiences and relationships with their parents.

The purpose of the interviews was to assess attachment security, or kids’ belief that they can explore and develop autonomy while trusting others to give connection, safety, and support when they need it. According to previous study, getting attentive care from adult caregivers, especially during times of stress, fosters safe connection. We assessed youth as secure in each interview if they had a positive perspective of their family ties and described them in a balanced, unambiguous manner.

The kids, aged 16, 17, and 18, were then videotaped as they assisted their closest buddy in talking through challenges they were having. We calculated how much help friends sought from the kids we interviewed based on these videos — for example, by asking for their perspective on a topic. We looked at four sorts of actions to determine how much empathetic support the youths provided: showing understanding, assisting friends with problems, providing emotional validation, and actively engaged in talks.

Teens who were more secure in their familial ties at 14 provided greater empathic support to their friends in early adolescence and showed consistently high empathy across time, according to our findings. Teens who were less secure initially displayed lower levels of empathy, but with time, they improved and nearly caught up. Brief News from Washington Newsday.