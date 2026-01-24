Teenager Identified as Part of Murder Gang After Court Lifts Reporting Ban

The youngest member of a notorious gang involved in a brutal murder can now be named after a court lifted a reporting ban, just days before his 18th birthday. Kaiden McIver, a 17-year-old from Middlesbrough, has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the killing of 28-year-old Jordan Hogg, but his name had been kept under wraps due to his minor status at the time of the crime. With McIver’s 18th birthday just five days away, the Newcastle Crown Court judge ruled that the restriction should be removed.

The Shocking Murder and McIver’s Role

McIver had worked as a courier for a gang led by Sidney Bashford, who orchestrated the brutal attack on Hogg. The incident unfolded on February 27, when McIver’s associate, an acquaintance of Hogg, stole a £3,500 electric bike from outside Hogg’s home on Fonteyn Court. The gang, in pursuit of the thief, confronted Hogg at his flat, resulting in a deadly altercation. While McIver acted as a lookout outside, armed with a machete, Bashford, armed with a knife, stormed into Hogg’s flat, slashing his throat in a vicious six-second attack. The victim bled to death in under an hour.

Though McIver was not directly involved in the fatal blow, he was complicit under the principle of joint enterprise. The court heard that McIver knew his accomplices were armed and intended to kill Hogg. Despite this, he did nothing to prevent the murder and failed to assist Hogg, who was left to die alone.

Background of McIver’s Involvement

McIver had been recruited into the gang at a young age, lured into drug dealing by Bashford. His job as a drugs courier saw him managing transactions and transporting drugs around the Hemlington estate, where he lived. At the time of the crime, McIver had a legitimate job as a bricklayer, working with his uncle, although concerns had already been raised about his associations with older criminals. His barrister, John Elvidge, argued that McIver had been under immense pressure and was effectively exploited by Bashford. McIver himself had been a victim of the gang’s manipulation, with Elvidge adding that the teenager had been “routinely exposed to risk of attack” due to his involvement in drug dealing.

In his defence, McIver expressed regret over his actions. A report from Wetherby YOI, where McIver is currently serving his sentence, indicated that the teenager is making progress behind bars, participating in lessons five days a week. However, he continues to struggle with the enormity of his actions. McIver was sentenced to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 15 years before eligibility for parole.

Following the sentencing, the family of Jordan Hogg expressed mixed emotions. While they welcomed the long prison terms handed down to the gang members, they made it clear that no amount of time would ever heal the pain of losing Hogg, who was a devoted father. “Life will never be the same without him,” his relatives said in a statement. They also took the opportunity to thank Cleveland Police for their dedication in bringing the gang to justice.