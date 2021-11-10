Teen who was imprisoned for making disparaging remarks against his father’s political opponent has been released and vows to continue fighting.

According to the Associated Press, a Cambodian autistic youngster who was detained for criticizing social media comments has been released.

Prum Chantha, Kak Sovannchhay’s mother, walked out of the Prey Sar prison and into his arms. To fans and the press, he was seen pumping his right arm in the air and saying “long live Cambodia.”

Sovannchhay had been detained since June for posting comments on Telegram defending his father, opposition lawmaker Kak Komphear, and sharing Facebook articles critical of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen. Komphear has been in prison since May of 2020, and Chantha and her activist group, Friday Wives, organize regular protests calling for the release of their government-critical spouses.

“I’m not going to stop,” the teen said to reporters. “I’m going to keep going.” Human rights experts from the United Nations have endorsed Sovannchhay. The Cambodian government has been chastised for allegedly “weaponizing” its justice system against the boy.

Sovannchhay has also received backing from Human Rights Watch. Phil Robertson, the organization’s deputy Asia director, described the detention and imprisonment of the autistic youngster as “simply appalling and unjustifiable.” “The case further deepens the reputational harm to Cambodia’s courts and prosecutors, who once again revealed themselves bereft of any sense of justice in political matters preferred by the regime,” Robertson wrote in an email to AP. The family’s lawyer intends to challenge the allegations against Sovannchhay, which are still pending.

As reporters shot photos of him, the adolescent clasped a bouquet of red roses and lilies to his breast and grinned shyly.

Hun Sen has been in charge for 36 years and has been accused of leading an authoritarian dictatorship and suppressing opposition through the legal system.

W. Patrick Murphy, the US Ambassador to Cambodia, questioned the decision to send “a youngster to prison for what looks to be politically driven allegations.”

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court justified its decision, claiming that the kid had previously been arrested for making offensive online comments. It further stated that his age was taken into account in lessening his sentence, and that no medical confirmation of his autism had been received during the process.