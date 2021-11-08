Teen Remains Imprisoned Due to Comments on Social Media Critiquing Father’s Political Opponent.

According to the Associated Press, the son of a Cambodian activist remains imprisoned over statements he made on social media criticizing the government.

Last Monday, Kak Sovannchhay, the autistic son of imprisoned political leader Kak Komphear, was detained on allegations of inducement to commit criminal and public insult. After making comments defending his father in a Telegram chat group, he was arrested. He has also shared posts condemning Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen in the past.

Sovannchhay was scheduled to be released on November 8, according to authorities. They later informed his mother, Prum Chantha, that his release had been postponed.

“My son would have been overjoyed to learn that he would be released today and that I would be here with the others to see him,” she told reporters. “But now they’re keeping him in jail for two more days.” “What makes you think the judge would keep him in jail?” The autism of Sovannchhay has also been a point of contention in the case. During his prosecution, the Phnom Penh Municipal Court claimed that medical confirmation of his autism was received. Critics, on the other hand, accuse the court of refusing to assess his disability and support needs.

“Penalizing a mentally disabled youngster for his father’s actions demonstrates how much Cambodia’s human rights situation has deteriorated,” Human Rights Watch Deputy Asia Director Phil Robertson said.

On November 10, Kak Sovannchhay is likely to be released from prison.

Authorities indicated her son’s time served had been miscounted, Prum Chantha told disappointed supporters who had gathered with her outside Prey Sar jail on the outskirts of Phnom Penh early in the day.

Kak Sovannchhay was given an eight-month term, but he had been detained since June. He was set to be released this week under Cambodian sentencing rules, which include credit for time served, and his family had been told it would happen on Monday.

Many people have condemned the decision, including US Ambassador to Cambodia W. Patrick Murphy, who claimed in a tweet that the case was “politically driven.”

“How can imprisoning an opposition figure’s teenage son indicate respect for human rights?” Murphy penned the text.

