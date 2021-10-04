Teen flees after her anti-vaccination mother forbids her from receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

After her mother expressed opposition to the vaccine, a 14-year-old girl in New Zealand allegedly slipped away from a vaccination center over the weekend and skipped her COVID-19 shot.

According to The New Zealand Herald, the youngster was dropped off by her father to a vaccination station in a mall in Birkenhead on Saturday after agreeing to be vaccinated the day before.

However, when the father returned to the mall, he realized his daughter had vanished, according to the publication.

“I got a strange sensation something wasn’t quite right, so I sought around for her, but she was nowhere to be found. The parent was quoted by the publication as stating, “I kept my calm and stayed sensible because I know how the system works.”

After reporting the disappearance to the police, the father was reached by her daughter after sending her a text message.

“’Where are you, love?’ I texted.

“She said, ‘I can’t get vaccinated because my mother won’t allow me go back to her house,'” the man recalled.

The youngster claimed that her mother, who is the man’s ex-wife, warned her that if she got the vaccine, she wouldn’t be able to go back to her mother’s house, where her younger brother lives.

“My ex-wife is concerned about the potential dangers and long-term consequences. “I am enraged that she has put these ‘crazy’ thoughts in my daughter’s mind,” the guy stated.

Because of her father’s pre-existing medical issues and reduced immunity, the girl supposedly understood the need of getting vaccinated.

“I understand that if she were three years old, both parents would have to consent, but she understands what it implies. She isn’t a dummy and can make her own judgments. I informed her that there could be adverse effects such as a sore arm or flu-like symptoms, and she was satisfied. The father explained, “She went there willingly.”

After police intervened, the teen was able to return home.

Following the incident, the guy called the COVID-19 hotline for clarification on permission, and a health worker told him that “a parent or a guardian can offer agreement to get vaccinated.”

Lawyers pointed out that a minor’s day-to-day guardian does not have sole jurisdiction over certain topics, such as vaccinations, and that any disputes between parties must be resolved in a family court.

"The question is decided by the court based on the child's welfare and best interests. Their viewpoints and desires would be brought to light by their own counsel.