Teen Boyfriend Arrested After Pregnant Minor Dies After Jumping Off Moving Train

In the Indian state of Maharashtra, a pregnant 17-year-old died in an apparent suicide after jumping off a running train earlier this week.

The anonymous girl, a class XII student who resided with relatives in Mumbai after her father died, had left home on the pretence of going to work on Monday, but instead leaped on the rails between Nahur and Mulund stations at around 9 a.m., according to the publication The Times of India.

According to the Hindustan Times, members of Kurla’s government railway police (GRP) were responding to a station master’s report of a girl who had died of a suicide near Ghatkopar on Sunday when they discovered the minor’s body. They also discovered the girl’s umbrella, handbag, and phone nearby.

Police filed an accidental death report and sent the teen’s body to Rajawadi Hospital for an examination, which confirmed that she was five months pregnant at the time of her death. According to The Times of India, the girl had also sustained head injuries as a result of the stones on the tracks.

Although no suicide note was found, authorities were able to contact the girl’s relatives using her phone. It was revealed that the adolescent’s family was unaware of her pregnancy, which she was reportedly upset about.

The Hindustan Times reported a police officer from the Kurla GRP as stating, “On examining the case, we discovered that the girl had an affair with her classmate and had conceived five months earlier.”

Following a report from the girl’s older sister, the classmate, also 17, was arrested and charged with rape and suicide abetment. On Tuesday, he appeared before a juvenile court and was sentenced to an observation home in the adjacent port city of Dongri.

It was unknown whether the boy was engaged in the teen’s alleged suicide.

According to Indian legal news outlet Live Law, the legal age of sexual consent in India is 18 years old, which means that any sexual contact between individuals under that age is statutory rape regardless of consent.