Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is expected to continue as WHO Director-General.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, one of the most visible individuals during the Covid-19 outbreak, is the only contender for the World Health Organization’s top job when his current term ends, the WHO declared on Friday.

Covid-19 “ravaged the world,” the Ethiopian former health and foreign minister wrote in his application letter, and he wanted to make sure the world was “really ready” to face with another similar disaster in a second term.

His five-year term as Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) expires in August.

“By the September 23, 2021 deadline, member states had only recommended one candidate: Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,” the WHO said in a statement.

According to the UN health organization, Tedros was nominated by 28 countries.

Austria, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, and Sweden were among the 17 European Union members who backed him.

In their nominations, Germany and Spain stated that strengthening the WHO in the aftermath of the pandemic “must continue with full and undivided dedication,” and that the organization required “strong, pragmatic, and visionary leadership.”

According to the WHO announcement, Bahrain, Barbados, Botswana, Cook Islands, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Oman, Rwanda, Tonga, and Trinidad and Tobago have suggested Tedros.

Indonesia stated that the globe was still dealing with the pandemic and that “continuous leadership within the WHO” was required.

Kenya, Oman, and Rwanda all stated that Tedros “is ideally positioned to continue in the post.”

Tedros, 56, earned a biology degree in his own country before moving to the United Kingdom to get a master’s degree in infectious disease immunology and a doctorate in community health.

He began his career as a field malariologist in Ethiopia, then went on to run a regional health office before entering the government and rising through the ministerial ranks.

Tedros was the first African contender for the prestigious UN agency’s top job in 2017. His general friendliness contrasts sharply with his predecessor Margaret Chan’s icy demeanor.

He has been the WHO’s public face since the Covid-19 issue broke out, and he is well-known for leading the organization’s efforts to organize the pandemic response.

Tedros rails against disparity in vaccine distribution around the world, urging countries to “do everything” to bring the pandemic under control.

Former US President Donald Trump slammed his leadership, threatening to withdraw the US out of the WHO, accusing it of being Beijing’s stooge and covering up the viral outbreak.

The withdrawal was blocked by Trump’s successor, Joe Biden, and Tedros has irritated China by seeking more openness. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.