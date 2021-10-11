Teachers and health workers in New Zealand have been told that if they don’t get vaccinated, they would lose their jobs.

To combat the spread of Covid-19, New Zealand issued a broad “no jab, no job” policy for most healthcare personnel and teachers on Monday.

“We can’t afford to leave anything to chance,” said Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, who is also the education minister.

Doctors, nurses, and other frontline health workers must be double-jabbed by December 1, and everyone working in education who has contact with pupils must be double-jabbed by January 1.

President Samantha Murton of the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners supports obligatory vaccinations, calling it a “bold, but important call.”

Secondary schools will be required to keep a record of their pupils’ immunization status.

“Vaccination continues to be our most powerful and successful weapon for preventing infection and disease,” Hipkins added.

The decree covers home-based instructors as well as parents who volunteer in schools, but no decision has been made on whether vaccination will be required in tertiary education.

New Zealand had received great accolades for its Covid eradication policy, which had mostly insulated the country from the pandemic before the introduction of the Delta form in August.

Residents were able to live a somewhat regular domestic life despite severe international border controls.

When Delta was discovered in Auckland, New Zealand’s most populated region, the “Covid Zero” policy fell apart, and the virus has now spread to the neighbouring Northland and Waikato provinces.

The highly transmissible Delta strain, according to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, has shown to be a “game-changer” that cannot be eliminated.