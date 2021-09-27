Taxi driver fined $900 by Mexican police for transporting Haitian migrants to the US border.

According to the Associated Press, a Mexican taxi driver was fined $900 for bringing a Haitian migrant toward the US border as police attempt to sweep migrants out of border towns.

The Mexican government is pressuring local businesses to refuse to assist migrants in their journey north. After being fined $900 three months ago, Eliseo Ortiz, a cab driver in Ciudad Acua, will no longer pick up Haitian migrants.

Ortiz informed the Associated Press that he was accused of being an immigrant trafficker. Other drivers, he claimed, bribed police officials to keep transporting Haitian refugees going.

After around 2,000 migrants were evicted from Del Rio, Texas, and transported back to Haiti, many Haitian immigrants stayed on the Mexican side of the US-Mexico border.

Officials in Mexico are now busing Haitians to the country’s southernmost region and prepared to transfer others back to their homeland.

After an encampment of primarily Haitian migrants gathered along the border bridge span, US officials closed the crossing on September 17. On Friday, all migrants were removed from the camp.

Many of these migrants face deportation since they are not covered by the safeguards recently given by the Biden administration to the over 100,000 Haitian migrants currently in the United States.

Virginia Salazar, a Mexican woman, and her Togo-born husband, Mensah Montant, were among the first to respond to the Haitians’ plight.

The couple delivered rice to one family, medicine to another, and are currently on the lookout for a mattress for a Haitian family. Montant understands what it’s like to be an outsider in a new land: He arrived in Mexico nine years ago as an immigrant and now works as a tailor.

Salazar, who works as a cleaner, stated, “I come from a family of migrants.” She said of relatives in the United States, “There’s my husband, and I have one sister who has documentation and another who is illegal.” “This is something that comes naturally to me.”

They’ve aided roughly a dozen Haitians, but it’s unclear how many are still sheltering here after US troops evacuated the camp across the river.

When Mexican immigration authorities encircled Montant at his home, he was ready to bring ice to Etlove Dorsicar, 32.