Tanzania’s Opposition Leader is Charged with Terrorism, causing outrage.

Tanzania’s biggest opposition party accused the government on Tuesday of inventing terrorism allegations against its head, whose incarceration has shattered hopes for the country’s new president’s democratic resurgence.

Freeman Mbowe, the chairman of Chadema, was charged with terrorism offences in a Dar es Salaam court on Monday without the presence of his family or legal representation, according to the party.

Mbowe has been charged with terrorism financing and conspiracy, according to state prosecutor Ester Martin, crimes of “economic sabotage” that do not allow for bail under Tanzanian law.

The claims were characterized as “bogus” by Tundu Lissu, Chadema’s presidential contender in 2020.

On Tuesday, he tweeted, “A government that utilizes criminal ‘lawfare’ against its democratic opposition deserves no support from the international community.”

Mbowe, 59, and other members of his party were arrested last week in Mwanza, a port city on Lake Victoria, ahead of a planned public assembly to seek constitutional reform.

Critics said the police raid, which took place in the middle of the night, was reminiscent of Tanzania’s late leader John Magufuli’s repressive tenure.

Mbowe was transferred to a prison in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania’s financial center, where he was being held “for organizing terrorism actions, including the assassination of government figures,” according to authorities.

During a search of his house in the city, laptops and other gadgets were seized.

State prosecutors, on the other hand, stated the terror charges were related to alleged offenses that occurred last year in a separate part of Tanzania, not to his planned activities in Mwanza.

Mbowe was aware that he was being investigated for terrorism, and he departed for Mwanza knowing that he would be detained, according to police spokesman David Misime.

Mbowe’s family and lawyers were told he was being brought to the hospital for health tests, but he was instead “taken to the court discreetly” and accused without any of his legal counsel present, according to Chadema.

His daughter Nicole Mbowe, 24, said he was complaining of back pain when she visited him at the police station on Monday.

“He was receiving therapy for his spinal cord prior to his arrest,” she told AFP. “I believe the back discomfort was exacerbated by sleeping on the floor with no mattress.”

The allegations come four months after Tanzania’s first female president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, assumed office following the death in March of Magufuli, whose dictatorial administration was marked by regular crackdowns on the opposition.

Hassan had reached out to the opposition, promising to safeguard democracy and fundamental rights.