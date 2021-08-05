Tanzanian opposition protesters are arrested when a court hearing is postponed.

On Thursday, Tanzanian riot police seized a number of protesting supporters of detained opposition leader Freedom Mbowe, whose terrorism trial had been postponed.

Last month, Mbowe and other members of Chadema, the main opposition party, were detained before of a planned convention to seek constitutional revision.

In a case that has raised concerns among rights groups and several Western countries regarding Tanzania’s new leader’s rights and freedoms, the 59-year-old has been charged with terrorism financing and conspiracy.

Mbowe was scheduled to appear in court in Dar es Salaam on Thursday via video link from prison, but the case was postponed to Friday owing to connection issues, according to his defense counsel Peter Kibatala.

Outside the court, Chadema supporters waved posters reading “Mbowe is not a terrorist” and “Free Freeman Mbowe.”

According to the party’s Twitter account, police responded by arresting protestors. Helmeted cops bundled individuals into a pickup truck and drove them away, according to images from the incident.

The number of those held was not immediately known.

Chadema also claimed that on Wednesday night, police invaded its regional office in Dodoma, assaulting a guard before fleeing with documents.

John Mnyika, the party’s secretary general, asked supporters to return to the court on Friday. On Twitter, he stated, “Going to court is not a criminal offense.”

Mbowe was arrested four months after Tanzania’s first female president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, gained power when her predecessor, John Magufuli, died suddenly.

Hassan was expected to usher in a change from her predecessor’s dictatorial leadership, which earned him the nickname “Bulldozer” for his harsh approach.

Prosecutors said Mbowe’s terrorism allegations are unrelated to the constitutional reform forum Chadema arranged in Mwanza last month, but rather to alleged crimes committed last year in another region of Tanzania.

Amnesty International has joined the calls for his release, stating that the claims against him must be proven.

“The Tanzanian government has made some positive moves towards permitting more freedom of expression and association in the country since President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s inauguration,” Amnesty International said in a statement on Wednesday.

“This case is a troubling development that raises questions about whether progress will continue or whether repression will once again be the norm.”