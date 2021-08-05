Tanzanian opposition protesters are arrested when a court hearing is postponed.

On Thursday, Tanzanian riot police seized a number of protesting supporters of detained opposition leader Freedom Mbowe, whose terrorism trial had been postponed.

Last month, Mbowe and other members of Chadema, the main opposition party, were detained before of a planned convention to seek constitutional revision.

The 59-year-old has been charged with terrorism financing and conspiracy in a case that has raised concerns among rights groups and some Western countries about Tanzania’s new leader’s commitment to democracy.

Mbowe was scheduled to appear in court by video link from prison in Dar es Salaam on Thursday, but the case was postponed to Friday owing to connection issues, according to his defense counsel Peter Kibatala.

Outside the court, Chadema supporters waved posters reading “Mbowe is not a terrorist” and “Free Freeman Mbowe.”

According to the party’s Twitter account, police responded by arresting protestors. Helmeted cops bundled individuals into a pickup truck and drove them away, according to images from the incident.

The number of those held was not immediately known.

Chadema also claimed that on Wednesday night, police invaded its regional office in Dodoma, assaulting a guard before fleeing with documents.

John Mnyika, the party’s secretary general, asked supporters to return to the court on Friday, when Mbowe is scheduled to appear in person. On Twitter, he stated, “Going to court is not a criminal offense.”

Mbowe’s lawyer, Kibatala, told AFP he was “saddened” by the protesters’ “huge use of force.”

“They were all really well-behaved. He explained that they were demonstrating solidarity and support.

The charges against Mbowe, he noted, “have no legal basis.”

“They are opportunistic and most likely political in nature.”

Mbowe was arrested four months after Tanzania’s first female president, Samia Suluhu Hassan, gained power when her predecessor, John Magufuli, died suddenly.

Hassan was expected to usher in a change from her predecessor’s dictatorial leadership, which earned him the nickname “Bulldozer” for his harsh approach.

Prosecutors said Mbowe’s terrorism allegations are unrelated to the constitutional reform forum Chadema arranged in Mwanza last month, but rather to alleged crimes committed last year in another region of Tanzania.

Amnesty International has joined the calls for his release, stating that the claims against him must be proven.

"Since the inauguration of President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the Tanzanian government has made some hopeful moves toward permitting greater freedom of expression and association in the country," Amnesty International said.