Taliban’s rush to Moscow reveals who they are truly afraid of: Putin, not Biden.

As the United States withdraws troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban has raced to Moscow, promising that its victories in Afghanistan will not represent a threat to Russia or its Central Asian partners.

This comes as Russia and the Russia-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) military bloc warned that if tensions caused by the Taliban’s progress spilled over the border into Tajikistan, they would employ all of their resources.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban team that visited Moscow on Thursday assured that “they would not violate the boundaries of Central Asian countries” and that foreign diplomatic and consular operations in Afghanistan would be safe.

Zamir Kabulov, the Kremlin’s Afghanistan envoy, met with a Taliban team to convey his concerns about the situation in northern Afghanistan.

Over 1,000 Afghan government personnel are said to have fled to Tajikistan earlier this week, requiring the country to mobilize 20,000 military reservists to reinforce its southern border with Afghanistan. Russia vowed at the time that it would do everything possible to prevent hostile encroachment on Tajikistani territory. Moscow is concerned that the Taliban offensive may destabilize the ex-Soviet Central Asian countries north of Afghanistan.

The Taliban, however, control 85 percent of the Afghan-Tajik border, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The visit is significant because it comes at a time when Russia is re-engaging in regional security in Afghanistan, where the Soviet Union waged a costly decade-long war until 1989.

Because several Afghan villages surrounding the region have fallen to the Taliban, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan all fear the fighting spilling over their borders.

In the meantime, Vice President Joe Biden defended his decision to pull troops out of Afghanistan. He scoffed at the notion that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan is “inevitable.”

“Let me question those who want us to stay: How many more do you think there are? How many more girls and sons of Americans are you willing to jeopardize? “How long do you want them to stay?” The Hill reported on Biden.

“We already have military personnel whose parents served in Afghanistan 20 years ago. Would you also bring their children or grandchildren? Would you send one of your own children?” He inquired.

Biden also stated emphatically that the US-Afghanistan cooperation is not coming to an end. In response to queries about the Taliban assuming power, Biden stated that the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan is not inevitable. He went on to say that the Afghan army is “as well equipped as any army in the world.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.