Taliban: ‘We Can Control Terrorism,’ Blames Kabul Airport Attack on U.S. Taliban: ‘We Can Control Terrorism,’ Blames Kabul Airport Attack on U.S.

The Taliban has accused the United States for the terrorist attack outside Kabul airport on August 27 that killed 183 people, including 13 American service personnel, claiming that the militant group “can control terrorism” within the country.

The Islamic State’s Afghan offshoot, ISIS-K, claimed responsibility for the attack. It was the military’s bloodiest day since insurgents shot down a transport helicopter on August 6, 2011, killing 30 Americans and eight Afghans.

“We can control terrorism,” said Bilal Karimi, a spokesman for the Taliban military leadership, in an interview with The Ana Rosa program, which was published on Monday. “The attack at the Kabul airport was the fault of the United States, which made an appeal saying that they were going to take everyone out of Afghanistan.”

“They had been outside the airport for several days, and I apologize for the inconvenience, but it happened… The US evacuation strategy was disastrous; all countries are now peaceful, and no more assaults have occurred,” Karimi told the Spanish journalists.

The Taliban spokesperson vowed in the interview that they would not attack Spanish nationals who remained in the country.

“The Islamic State [Emirate] will not harm them; instead, we want those with knowledge to strive for the success of their country, so that Afghanistan might rise to become a developed country.”

“If someone wants to leave the country overseas, they can always depart with a passport and visa, do it lawfully and like in the rest of the world, when the situation is more normalized, when the Kabul airport is already open.”

“They [foreign nationals]are all pardoned, we are not going to harm them, they may freely walk out in their city, live a normal life, they are not have to remain in hiding,” Karimi stated.

Despite the Taliban’s history of suppressing women’s rights, the military spokesperson tried to reassure the journalists, saying, “From the Islamic Emirate, we say that it does not matter if it is a male or a woman.” No problem, they have the same rights to study and advance. Women can work anywhere, including in government jobs, in most cases.”

He did say, though, that the Taliban wanted women to follow Islamic law in whatever they did, including how they dressed. This is a condensed version of the information.