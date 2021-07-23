Taliban wants Afghan President Hamid Karzai to be deposed and replaced with a new government that prioritizes women’s rights.

As the United States prepares to withdraw the last of its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban—which has rapidly seized territory in recent weeks—is calling for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to be deposed and replaced with a new government that will give women more rights than they did the last time the Taliban was in power, nearly two decades ago.

Although the Taliban have stated that they will not monopolize authority in the province, they have also stated that a peace agreement will not be struck until a new administration has been established.

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman who is also a member of the group’s negotiating team, has promised that women will be allowed to work, go to school, and participate in politics under the new government, rights that were denied when the Taliban imposed a harsh version of Islam the last time they ruled the country.

Women will still be obliged to wear a hijab, or headscarf, but they will not be needed to leave their houses with a male relative, according to Shaheen.

However, reports from conquered regions and border crossings indicate that the Taliban is still imposing draconian restrictions on women.

The Taliban’s deadly history, along with the persistent reports, has fuelled worries of the group’s comeback. Those who can afford to apply for visas to leave Afghanistan are attempting to evacuate as soon as possible before the United States and NATO finish their pullout on August 31.

In the midst of Afghanistan’s political turmoil, Shaheen has insisted that the Taliban will rule in a different way this time.

“I want to be clear that we do not believe in monopolies of power,” Shaheen told the Associated Press. “Any administrations that (sought) to monopolize power in Afghanistan in the past were not successful governments,” he added. “As a result, we don’t want to repeat that formula.”

He claimed that the Taliban has no plans to attack Kabul militarily because most of their territory gains have come through agreements rather than combat.

“Those regions that have fallen to us and the military forces that have joined us… were achieved through people’s mediation, via talks,” he stated. “They (didn’t fall) through combat… it would have been extremely difficult for us to conquer 194 districts in eight weeks.”

