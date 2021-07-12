Taliban violence is making pacts with Afghans “difficult,” according to Gen. Scott Miller.

U.S. Gen. Scott Miller, who recently stepped down as Afghanistan’s top commander, cautioned that Taliban violence is making it “impossible” to establish political agreements across the nation.

“It’s critical that the military sides provide the circumstances for a peaceful and political settlement in Afghanistan,” Miller said he told Taliban officials. However, we are aware that achieving a political settlement would be extremely difficult in the face of such violence.”

Miller handed over leadership to another four-star general at a US-based station during a ceremony in Kabul on Monday, as part of President Joe Biden’s plan to evacuate US forces.

Even as Taliban insurgents continue to strike and capture ground across Afghanistan, the pullout is slated to end on August 31.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Since 2018, Miller has been America’s senior commander in Afghanistan. In the closing days of the conflict, he handed over command of what has come to be regarded as America’s “long war” to Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, the head of US Central Command. McKenzie will be based in Tampa, Florida, at the Central Command headquarters.

Miller recognized the U.S. and NATO forces slain in the almost 20-year conflict, as well as the hundreds of Afghans who died, during a flag-passing ceremony.

In some sections of the country, the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, which are largely sponsored by the US and NATO, have fought back, but Afghan government troops appear to have given up the fight.

The Taliban have taken control of numerous critical areas in recent weeks, particularly near the borders with Iran, Uzbekistan, and Tajikistan.

The U.S. and NATO withdrawals, according to Afghanistan’s National Security Adviser Hamdullah Mohib, have caused a vacuum, leaving Afghanistan’s national security forces trapped on the battlefield without resupplies, sometimes running out of food and ammunition.

Following the event, Mohib stated that the most significant impact of the pullout will be a lack of aircraft to resupply troops. The government is currently regrouping in order to recover crucial territories and defend its cities against Taliban advances.

More over a third of Afghanistan’s 421 districts and district centers are under Taliban control. The Taliban’s claim of controlling 85 percent of the districts is commonly regarded as overblown.

Following Miller’s departure, a two-star admiral stationed in the United States. This is a condensed version of the information.