Taliban Threaten ‘Consequences’ If US Evacuation Is Extended.

As pandemonium continued to overtake Kabul airport on Monday, the Taliban warned that there would be “consequences” if the US and its partners extended their stay in Afghanistan beyond next week.

The hardline Islamists’ takeover of the country last weekend stunned Western nations, coming just two weeks before the country’s full withdrawal deadline on August 31.

Thousands of soldiers have returned to Afghanistan to supervise the chaotic airlifting of foreigners and Afghans — many of whom fear reprisals for cooperating with Western nations – as pressure mounts on Washington to extend the deadline.

The Taliban, on the other hand, who have so far attempted to strike a more conciliatory tone, have shown no desire to negotiate on the US withdrawal.

“If the United States or the United Kingdom wanted more time to continue evacuations, the answer is no. Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman, warned Sky News on Monday that there would be consequences if this did not happen.

He stated that staying past the agreed-upon period would be considered “extending occupation.”

Meanwhile, two Taliban sources told AFP that the organization would not declare the composition of its government or cabinet until the last American soldier had departed Afghanistan.

The haste to flee Kabul has resulted in horrifying images that have claimed the lives of at least eight people, some of whom were crushed to death while others died after falling from a speeding jet.

According to the German military, a daybreak gunfight occurred between Afghan guards and unknown assailants on Monday, killing one Afghan and injuring three others.

The German army claimed in a statement that German and American forces “participated in a further exchange of fire.”

The Taliban, who were known for their rigorous interpretation of sharia law during their initial tenure from 1996 to 2001, have promised a gentler version this time.

President Biden has stated that the US military presence and airlifts will be ended by August 31.

But, with the European Union and the United Kingdom claiming that getting everyone out by then would be impossible, Biden is under pressure to extend the deadline.

Biden said on Sunday at the White House that conversations were underway to see whether the deadline could be extended.

He also mentioned the heartbreaking scenes at the airport, such as newborns and toddlers being handed over to soldiers over razor-wire fences and men clinging to the outside of leaving planes.

However, he stated that they were included in the departure fee.

"There is no way to evacuate this many people without causing suffering and loss, and the images you see are heartbreaking," says the expert.