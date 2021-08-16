Taliban Takes Control in Afghanistan, and US Forces Evacuate Remaining Americans

U.S. officials have been surprised by the Taliban’s far faster takeover of Afghanistan than predicted, producing images reminiscent of Saigon in Vietnam, with chinook helicopters dispatched to evacuate American diplomats.

After a brief battle, the terrorist group took control of Kabul on Sunday, forcing President Ashraf Ghani, who is now practically a former president, to exit the nation and Afghan military and people to hurry to the airport, where all commercial flights have been canceled.

To escape Taliban attackers, the capital has apparently undergone a metamorphosis overnight, with photographs showing men changing from t-shirts and jeans to traditional Shalwar Kameez clothing and women remaining mostly indoors.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has yet to make a statement in the aftermath of the fall of the US-backed administration, as critics heap scorn on him for withdrawing Allied soldiers, with some asking for his resignation.

