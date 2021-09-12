Taliban Take Up Residence In Dostum’s Mansion In Warlord Chic.

Taliban fighters have taken over the opulent Kabul residence of Abdul Rashid Dostum, the warlord and fugitive ex-vice president of Afghanistan.

The magnificent home, now in the hands of Taliban militants on the ground, has offered the austere Islamists a glimpse into the lives of Afghanistan’s former rulers, who claim the wealth is the result of years of widespread corruption.

A teenage fighter sleeps slumped on a sofa along an interminable corridor with a thick apple-green carpet, his Kalashnikov weapon laying against him, as exotic fish swim above him in one of seven large tanks.

The fighter is part of Qari Salahuddin Ayoubi’s personal security detail, which stationed his company of 150 men in the mansion on August 15, the day Kabul fell. Qari Salahuddin Ayoubi is one of the new regime’s most influential commanders.

The level of luxury shown by AFP on a tour of the residence would be unthinkable to most Afghans.

Huge glass chandeliers dangle in soaring corridors, large soft sofas line a maze of lounges, and an indoor pool is adorned with beautiful turquoise tiles.

There’s also a sauna, a Turkish steam bath, and a fully equipped gym on the premises.

For the new residents, who have spent years sacrificing basic comforts for rebellion – living on their wits in the plains, valleys, and mountains of rural Afghanistan – it is a once-in-a-lifetime adventure.

However, the new head of the home, who is also the military commander of four provinces, makes it clear that his soldiers will not be spoiled.

“Islam forbids us from living a rich life,” Ayoubi told AFP, adding that luxury is only found in heaven, or “life after death.”

Dostum, the mansion’s owner, is a notorious character entwined in Afghanistan’s recent history.

He was the epitome of a clever political survivor, having endured four decades of turmoil in war-torn Afghanistan as a former paratrooper, communist commander, warlord, and vice president.

Despite a string of war crimes related to Dostum’s soldiers, the former Afghan government anticipated that his military prowess and vehement anti-Taliban sentiment would aid their survival.

However, his stronghold was overrun, and the frail 67-year-old fled to Uzbekistan.

Dostum is generally suspected of profiting handsomely from the old government’s corruption and thievery.

Several officials illegally acquired land in one neighborhood to build lavish mansions, garnering it the nickname “Thieves’ Quarter” among locals.

Taliban fighters unwinded in one wing of the massive home. Brief News from Washington Newsday.