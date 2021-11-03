Taliban Security Promises are Undermined by a Hospital Attack.

Many Afghans still dread an unseen enemy: the Islamic State, just months after the Taliban took control of Kabul and promised to restore peace in Afghanistan.

The terrorist group’s local chapter is using the same tactics that the Taliban used to destabilize the now-deposed US-backed government, including bombings targeting symbolic targets.

“We were labeled as unbelievers by the Taliban. They are now being slain by those who label them as unbelievers “a shopkeeper near the site of the most recent massacre, a rifle and suicide bomb attack on a military hospital on Tuesday, said

He told AFP, “And they have no chance of winning this war.”

A cleaner came by with a hose the day after the attack, rinsing blood from the pavement, while a Taliban warrior pointed his Kalashnikov at human remains dangling from the perimeter’s razor wire.

Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K), the group’s local affiliate, claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed nineteen people.

The action allowed the Taliban to send its feared Badri special troops and a team from a chopper to engage the militant attack squad in a show of force.

However, the force’s commander, Kabul’s security chief Hamdullah Mokhlis, and at least three Taliban allies were killed in the fighting.

According to a member of the hospital’s medical staff, the Taliban were advised to regulate traffic outside the building, which had previously been targeted.

On the condition of anonymity, he told AFP, “They didn’t listen to us.”

“They have no idea how to deal with the situation. After the second explosion, four cars exploded into flames. They didn’t even consider contacting the fire department. We had no choice but to do it ourselves. They are unable to provide the phone number.” The hospital was last targeted in 2017, when IS-K claimed responsibility for another attack. A six-hour gun war began, with terrorists murdering patients from room to room.

According to one doctor, the Islamic State is like the Taliban, but worse.

“I’m unable to distinguish between them. They wear the same clothes and have the same facial hair. They are the donkey’s two ears to me.” IS-K, according to some, is more lethal than the Taliban when they were fighting for control. They believe a more sophisticated scheme is in the works, with more explosions and more complicated techniques.

A motorcycle suicide bomber struck the hospital’s main gate on Tuesday, and gunmen poured in behind him.

It took 20 minutes for Taliban special forces to arrive on the site.