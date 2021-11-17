Taliban Says US Sanctions and Frozen Assets Are Harming Afghans As Poverty Rises.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban is pressuring the US to remove sanctions and free Afghanistan’s frozen assets, claiming that they are harming Afghans who are already suffering from poverty.

In an online statement, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi claimed the blocked assets are affecting the public, from the health sector to education and other sectors. His remarks came a day after the World Food Program (WFP) reported that millions of Afghans are living in poverty. According to Business Insider, it also warns that Afghanistan is on the verge of becoming the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.

“American sanctions have not only wreaked havoc on trade and economy, but also on humanitarian assistance,” Muttaqi wrote in an open letter to US Congress.

According to Al Jazeera, the US government has seized $9.5 billion in assets belonging to the Afghan national bank. In October, Deputy US Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyomo told a US Senate committee that the Taliban would not be granted access to the Afghan central bank reserves.

Afghanistan’s economy has nearly collapsed, with state officials working without pay and the government unable to finance imports.

In October, the Taliban demanded foreign governments, including the United States, to return their assets, according to The Washington Newsday. When the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed Afghan government, countries sought to freeze the assets. The US declined to release the assets at the time, although numerous European states suggested they would consider doing so. Assets, on the other hand, are yet to be released.

While Western countries wish to avert a humanitarian crisis, the new government has yet to be recognized.

The World Food Programme (WFP) warned on Tuesday that 8.7 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of “famine-like circumstances.” According to the World Food Programme, an additional 14.1 million people are suffering from acute food insecurity.

According to the research, the country’s poverty is exacerbated by 600,000 displaced people as well as drought.

In the aftermath of the Taliban takeover in August, the government is also dealing with attacks mostly targeting civilians.

According to a Taliban official, an explosion damaged a minivan in a Shiite district of western Kabul on Wednesday, killing at least one person and wounded three others.

