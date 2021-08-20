Taliban Return To Friday Prayers In A Somber Mood

An Islamic scholar was surrounded by gunmen as he made a scathing lecture Friday to a packed Kabul mosque during the week’s most significant prayers — the first since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan five days ago.

The preacher at the Abdul Rahman Mosque enthralled the congregation with a history lesson about how Afghans had defeated the British Empire, the Soviet Union, and now the United States on the battlefield.

“Afghans have once again demonstrated collective pride,” he added, adding that “Afghans are a bold nation by nature.”

The government frequently coordinates sermons at Friday prayers to provide thinly veiled or overt political messages on national unity and other themes.

Following the Taliban’s re-accession to power last weekend, Friday prayers were scrutinized for any message the hardline Islamist outfit was attempting to convey.

The Taliban have been attempting to create a softer image in comparison to its previous iteration, which ended in 2001.

Then, for Friday prayers, stores, schools, government offices, and even traffic came to a halt — and anyone who arrived late as the muezzin summoned the faithful risked a lashing across the back of the legs.

As the assembly knelt on the floor, some men fidgeted with rosary beads, the gunmen flanking the scholar at Abdul Rahman mosque cut imposing figures.

Several other spectators used their cellphones to record the happenings.

The overall theme at mosques around the capital seemed to be a call to Afghans to give the new regime a chance: rather than fleeing the country, assist restore it, was the message.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Hazarat Mostafa mosque in Kabul’s western suburbs, where the local Imam avoided discussing the Taliban and instead focused on traditional Koranic passages.

He did, however, mention the awful images at the airport, where thousands of people are urgently trying to get into the terminal in the hopes of catching an evacuation flight out.

“Those with shaky faith are fleeing American jets or hanging from them. They should stay and help build their country, according to the Imam.

Thousands of US troops have been flown into Kabul’s airport in a frantic attempt to evacuate Afghans who worked for US interests during the country’s 20-year occupation, which was set to expire on August 31.

Many of the males in the Hazarat Mostafa mosque were beginning to grow beards, which the Taliban insisted on two decades ago.

“There were some Taliban in the throng, but they were few and far between. Brief News from Washington Newsday.