Taliban Reportedly Control US Biometric Devices – A Lesson In Data Privacy’s Life-Or-Death Consequences

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Kabul and the overthrow of the Afghan national government, rumors have surfaced that the rebels may have access to biometric data acquired by the US to track Afghans, including those who worked for US and coalition forces.

Afghans who used to support the United States have been attempting to conceal or destroy physical and digital evidence of their identity. Many Afghans fear that in the hands of the Taliban, identity certificates and databases containing individually identifiable data could be turned into death warrants.

This potential data breach emphasizes the importance of data protection in conflict zones, particularly biometric data and databases that link online behavior to physical locations. These data privacy and security issues were predicted by my research and the work of journalists and privacy advocates who explore biometric cyber-surveillance.

In her book “First Platoon,” investigative journalist Annie Jacobson examined the development of biometric-driven combat in Afghanistan following the terrorist events of September 11, 2001. Biometric data and what the Pentagon dubbed “identity dominance” swiftly became the cornerstone of a number of counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations. Identity dominance entails being able to track anyone the military considers a possible danger, regardless of aliases, and denying organizations the opportunity to hide their actions behind anonymity.

Thousands of US military personnel have been trained to collect biometric data in support of the Afghanistan and Iraq wars by 2004. By 2007, the Biometric Automated Toolset (BAT) and Handheld Interagency Identity Detection Equipment were the primary tools used by US forces to capture biometric data (HIIDE). A laptop, fingerprint reader, iris scanner, and camera are all included in BAT. HIIDE combines a fingerprint reader, iris scanner, and camera into a single tiny gadget. These devices allow users to collect iris and fingerprint scans, as well as facial pictures, and compare them to military databases and biometric watchlists.

The system combines biometric data as well as biographic and contextual data such as criminal and terrorist watchlist records, allowing users to assess if a person is identified as a suspect in the system. Intelligence analysts can also use the technology to track biometric data collected by troops in the field to track people’s movements and activities.

The Department of Defense had around 4.8 million biometric records of people in Afghanistan and Iraq by 2011, a decade after 9/11, with about 630,000 of those records obtained using.