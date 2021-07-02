Taliban Reacts to US Troops Leaving Afghanistan’s Bagram Air Base

The Taliban has praised the withdrawal of US forces from Bagram, claiming that it will bring Afghanistan “closer to peace and security.”

A US defense official told AFP on Friday that the US has withdrawn all troops from its largest air base in Afghanistan, implying that a total departure of all foreign forces from the nation is imminent after two decades of conflict. NATO has also pulled all of its troops out of the site.

“We consider evacuation of all US forces from #Bagram a positive step & demand withdrawal of foreign forces from all parts of the country,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said in a tweet on Friday. This is in both their and Afghans’ best interests. With the removal of foreign soldiers, Afghans would be closer to peace and security.”

This website has reached out to the Taliban for more information on their plans for the key region, which served as the main hub for US military operations in Afghanistan and served as the base for air strikes against the Taliban and their partners Al-Qaeda. The Pentagon has also been contacted by this website.

Two US sources informed the Associated Press on Friday that the entire airfield had been handed over to the Afghan National Security and Defense Force.

The longest war in American history is on track to end well ahead of President Joe Biden’s timetable of September 11th, the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City. After two aircraft went into the twin towers in Manhattan, one jet flew into the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and the third plane crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the attack, which was coordinated by Al Qaeda, killed 2,996 people.

The troop departure does not, however, include personnel that protect embassy diplomats and could be called upon to defend Kabul airport. According to Reuters on June 29, the US embassy in the country might maintain a presence of roughly 650 troops.

Biden reminded Afghan President Ashraf Ghani last month that Afghans would have to select their own fate.

The removal of Western forces hasn’t stopped insurgents from battling Afghan government forces. Insurgents had made gains in a number of areas, particularly the north, where they had previously been underrepresented. It was a fight. This is a condensed version of the information.