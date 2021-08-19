Taliban Promises to Ban Heroin, But Will They Be Able to Survive Without It?

Experts think the Taliban will struggle to wean themselves from the lucrative trade despite their promises to do so. Heroin manufacturing has exploded in Afghanistan in recent years, helping to pay the Taliban.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated Tuesday at his first press conference since assuming power that the new administration will not turn Afghanistan into a full-fledged narco-state.

Mujahid told reporters in Kabul, “We are promising our countrymen and women, as well as the international community, that no narcotics will be produced.”

“Nobody is going to get involved (in the heroin trade) from now on, and no one is going to be involved in drug smuggling.”

Analysts consider the anti-heroin rhetoric, as well as similar pledges to respect human rights and media freedom, as part of the new Taliban leaders’ efforts to present a more moderate face in order to gain foreign support.

Afghanistan produces and exports the great majority of the world’s opium and heroin, with production and exports concentrated in areas controlled by the Taliban, who have heavily taxed the drugs during their 20-year struggle.

According to Jonathan Goodhand, an expert in the international drugs trade at SOAS University of London, it has become a crucial resource for the gang, and banning it could be difficult.

He predicted that “drugs will bring up a set of tensions in the movement.”

On the one hand, he added, “they want to project an image of themselves as more moderate and open to interaction with the West, and they see that pharmaceuticals is one way to achieve that.”

On the other hand, any repression would disproportionately affect farmers in the Taliban’s political heartlands of Helmand and Kandahar provinces.

“Taking a more tough approach against drugs will be difficult,” he warned.

Mujahid asked for “international assistance” to offer farmers with alternate crops to poppies, the source of sap that is refined into morphine and heroin, at his first press conference.

People who served in the alliance of NATO military, NGOs, and UN employees that sought in vain to undermine Afghanistan’s dependency on poppy production during the last ten years may chuckle hollowly at the request for foreign aid.

According to a 2018 assessment by the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan, the US spent roughly $8.6 billion (7.4 billion euros) on its futile effort to combat the drug traffic from 2002 to 2017. (SIGAR).

Farmers were paid to grow wheat or saffron, and money was invested. Brief News from Washington Newsday.