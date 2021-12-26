Taliban prohibits Afghan women from traveling unless escorted by a male relative.

Taliban officials in Afghanistan warned on Sunday that women who want to travel longer distances should be escorted by a close male relative.

The Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice has advised all vehicle owners to only provide rides to women wearing Islamic hijabs.

“Women traveling more than 45 miles (72 kilometers) should not be provided a ride unless they are accompanied by a close male relative,” ministry spokesperson Sadeq Akif Muhajir told AFP on Sunday.

The advice, which has been widely distributed on social media, comes after the government urged Afghan television stations to stop airing dramas and soap operas starring women actors a few weeks ago.

Women TV journalists were also urged to participate in the ministry’s campaign.