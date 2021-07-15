Taliban offer three-month ceasefire in exchange for prisoner release, according to a government negotiator

A top Afghan government negotiator claimed Thursday that the Taliban has offered a three-month truce in exchange for the release of thousands of insurgent captives, as Pakistan acknowledged the group had taken control of a vital border crossing.

It was a “huge demand,” according to Nader Nadery, a spokesperson for the government’s negotiation delegation in Doha, where peace talks with the Taliban have been stuck for months.

He informed reporters in Kabul that the Taliban had offered a three-month truce plan in exchange for the release of 7,000 Taliban prisoners and the removal of their leaders from the UN’s blacklist.

The Taliban’s spokesman said he was only aware of the possibility of a truce over the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday.

With the US and NATO soldiers nearly all but gone from Afghanistan, the Taliban is waging a relentless assault, putting Afghan forces in a state of panic.

The Taliban control the Afghan side of the Chaman border crossing, Pakistan’s foreign ministry said on Thursday.

Pakistani officials closed the border on Wednesday after the Taliban seized Spin Boldak on the opposite side of the border and put insurgent flags above the town.

“An unruly group of roughly 400 people attempted to force its way through the gate. They flung stones, forcing us to use tear gas,” claimed a Pakistani security official who did not want to be identified, adding that the situation was eventually brought “under control.”

Around 1,500 individuals gathered near the border on Wednesday, he said, hoping to cross.

Hundreds of people had congregated on the Afghan side, according to an Afghan Taliban source, seeking to travel in the opposite direction.

“We’re in contact with Pakistani authorities. Today is a formal meeting to open the border, and hopefully it will be open in a day or two,” he said.

A Pakistani border official told AFP later on Thursday that the crossing would open to pedestrians from both sides on Friday.

The crossing gives the Taliban’s top leadership direct access to Pakistan’s Balochistan area, where they have been based for decades, as well as an unknown number of reserve fighters who periodically enter Afghanistan to help replenish their ranks.

From the border, a major highway connects to Karachi, Pakistan’s commercial city, and its enormous port on the Arabian Sea, which is considered a key for Afghanistan’s billion-dollar heroin trade, which has supplied a vital source of cash for the country. Brief News from Washington Newsday.